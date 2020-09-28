VBI Vaccines (TSE:VBV) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of VBI Vaccines (TSE:VBV) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About VBI Vaccines (TSE:VBV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

