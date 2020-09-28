Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Cap of $55.36 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $55.36 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004458 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

