Verditek (LON:VDTK) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). 2,378,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,961,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.03 ($0.10).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

Verditek (LON:VDTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 7th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

