Viacoin Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $122,572.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00424848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,102 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

