Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $73,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,628,112 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE W traded up $7.00 on Monday, hitting $300.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,183. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.81.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

