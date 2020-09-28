Whitecap Resources Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.51. 2,746,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,308,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,887,572.60.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.