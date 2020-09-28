Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.18. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.34. 1,564,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Eaton by 56.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.