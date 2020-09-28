Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report sales of $22.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.89 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Marchex posted sales of $24.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $99.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.78 million to $100.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Marchex had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Marchex stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 236,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Marchex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

