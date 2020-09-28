Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Matinas BioPharma also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matinas BioPharma.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma (NYSE:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,790. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 28.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.