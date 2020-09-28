Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Workiva also reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. Workiva’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

WK traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.53. 142,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $61.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,423.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,665 shares of company stock worth $4,618,548. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5,692.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 31.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.