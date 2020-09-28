Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

In related news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

