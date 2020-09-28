Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.46). Mohawk Group posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 471.33% and a negative net margin of 29.87%.

MWK traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $8.08. 73,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 5.76. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

