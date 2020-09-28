Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.46). Mohawk Group posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Group.
Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 471.33% and a negative net margin of 29.87%.
Mohawk Group Company Profile
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
