Zacks: Analysts Expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.22. Mylan posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

MYL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. 4,486,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,441,528. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Mylan by 3.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Mylan by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mylan by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Mylan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

