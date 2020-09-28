Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report $151.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $149.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $604.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $594.75 million to $609.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $611.88 million, with estimates ranging from $605.83 million to $618.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 1,600,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,245. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.