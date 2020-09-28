Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce sales of $382.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.90 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $366.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.92.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $583,239.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $616,554.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,172.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,141 shares of company stock worth $3,490,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

