Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of MDNA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. 16,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,497. The firm has a market cap of $196.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.50. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit