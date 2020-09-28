Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.52 Million

Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will report sales of $837.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $818.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $860.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $842.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CSFB started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

