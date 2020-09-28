Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. IMV had a negative net margin of 7,814.78% and a negative return on equity of 328.42%.

NASDAQ:IMV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.46. 193,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

