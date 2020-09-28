Zacks: Brokerages Expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. JD.Com reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 770,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $12,559,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,377,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 244,380 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.10. 8,148,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,245,154. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

