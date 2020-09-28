Zacks: Brokerages Expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. JD.Com reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.Com.
JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 770,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $12,559,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,377,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 244,380 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JD stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.10. 8,148,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,245,154. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
