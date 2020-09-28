Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. New Relic reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

NEWR stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,937. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,227,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Christenson bought 9,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $510,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,970.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,885 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in New Relic by 276.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

