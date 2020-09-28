Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to Hold

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Gecina alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GECFF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Gecina has a twelve month low of $101.68 and a twelve month high of $192.83.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gecina (GECFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.