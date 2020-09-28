Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to Hold

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GECFF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
About Gecina
Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gecina (GECFF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.