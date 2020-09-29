$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.11. NN reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 37.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NN by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 75.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNBR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. 92,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. NN has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

