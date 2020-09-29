-$0.04 EPS Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.83% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,059. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

