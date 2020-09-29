-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electromed.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMD traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,800. Electromed has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

