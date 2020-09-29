$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 40,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bank and Trust (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit