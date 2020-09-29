$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 40,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

