$0.18 EPS Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Ship Finance International posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 628,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. Ship Finance International has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $901.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

