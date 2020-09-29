$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million.

UTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,630.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 203,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 15,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.