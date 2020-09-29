$0.24 EPS Expected for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celestica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Celestica reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Celestica will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.40 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 74.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 506,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Celestica by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 136,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celestica by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,575 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 234,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,246. Celestica has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $896.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

