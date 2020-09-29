-$0.25 EPS Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Olin reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 161%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Olin by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $655,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 283,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

