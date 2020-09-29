-$0.26 EPS Expected for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Manitowoc reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 204,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,921. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.56 million, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.91.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.