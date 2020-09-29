$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHMI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 136,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,778. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $154.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

