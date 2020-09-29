-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNTA. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

In related news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,188 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,291. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

