$0.67 EPS Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. Crocs reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

