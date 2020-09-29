$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,788,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,961,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $4,644,318 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,596,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 899.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 123,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,906. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $132.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

