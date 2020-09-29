$168.82 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce sales of $168.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.20 million to $181.66 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $147.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $665.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $693.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $697.80 million, with estimates ranging from $674.10 million to $729.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 238,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.51. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

