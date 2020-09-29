$179.75 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report sales of $179.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.50 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $193.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $730.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $718.70 million to $749.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $702.35 million, with estimates ranging from $683.10 million to $716.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMBI traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 559,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

