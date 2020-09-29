$192.00 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will announce $192.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.72 million and the lowest is $191.04 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $175.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $828.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.24 million to $844.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $991.92 million, with estimates ranging from $917.11 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.18.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,548,040. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 408.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded up $13.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.83. The stock had a trading volume of 670,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.08. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

