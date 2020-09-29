$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will announce $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $53.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.