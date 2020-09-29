$31.08 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce sales of $31.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.84 million and the highest is $32.57 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $124.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.91 million to $134.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $149.52 million, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $178.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 298,251 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 4,119,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,214. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.