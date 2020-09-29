$31.08 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce sales of $31.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.84 million and the highest is $32.57 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $124.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.91 million to $134.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $149.52 million, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $178.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 298,251 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 4,119,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,214. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit