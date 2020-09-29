$32.64 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $32.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.74 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $25.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $132.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $135.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $128.60 million, with estimates ranging from $124.33 million to $133.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 76,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 454,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

