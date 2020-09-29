3TL Technologies (CVE:TTM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of 3TL Technologies (CVE:TTM) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 64,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 132,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

3TL Technologies Company Profile (CVE:TTM)

3TL Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to engage consumers and influence purchasing decisions through their mobile devices and online.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for 3TL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3TL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.