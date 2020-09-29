$412.52 Million in Sales Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report sales of $412.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.84 million and the highest is $417.20 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $397.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

SYKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 11.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.37. 163,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

