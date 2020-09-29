$490.79 Million in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report sales of $490.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.20 million and the lowest is $417.64 million. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. 7,946,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,654,381. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 274.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

