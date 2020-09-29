$499.22 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report sales of $499.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.07 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted sales of $466.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

