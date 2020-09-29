$64.93 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $64.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.20 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $74.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $262.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.95 million to $269.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $267.08 million, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $281.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 371,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $972.70 million, a PE ratio of -96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

