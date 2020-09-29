$729.25 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post sales of $729.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $725.00 million and the highest is $739.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $340.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.

IIVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $40.99. 889,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.21.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 103.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in II-VI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,635 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 343.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 971,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 133.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,119,000 after purchasing an additional 619,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in II-VI by 256.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 388,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

