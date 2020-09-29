$82.53 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce sales of $82.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.54 million and the highest is $84.50 million. Harmonic posted sales of $115.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $365.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $367.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $459.71 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $495.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In other news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 471,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

