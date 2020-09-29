$9.58 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will report $9.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 294.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $57.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.99 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after buying an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $115,936,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,509. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.69.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.