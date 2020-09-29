ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 20.50.

ABBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

