ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -416.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.