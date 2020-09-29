ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.
ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -416.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.
